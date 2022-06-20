Discipline & Skills Agniveers will gain in the Agneepath Scheme will make them eminently employable: Anand Mahindra

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra today has said that the discipline and skills Agniveers will gain in the Agneepath Scheme will make them eminently employable.

In a tweet, the 67-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee Mr Mahindra said, the Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people.





Mr Mahindra in a second tweet said, "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the corporate sector. with leadership, teamwork and physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration and supply chain management."

However, he expressed sadness about the violence around the Agneepath programme.

As per reports, more than 1,000 people have been arrested after agitations and violence marred over 10 states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Telangana. Most of these arrests have been made in Bihar.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are among a few states that have made announcements to hire the Agniveer recruits of the scheme. On Sunday, the defence ministry and the home ministry announced that some of these recruits will be absorbed by the government departments.