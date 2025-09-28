Dishes prepared by women entrepreneurs, served in clay cups and earthenware, add a traditional touch

Greater Noida, September 28: The most attractive feature of the ongoing UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida has turned out to be the Food Court this time. At the ‘Flavours of UP’ stalls, traditional dishes brought from every corner of the state are drawing visitors in large numbers. These delicacies are not only winning the hearts of attendees, but also showcase Uttar Pradesh’s rich culinary heritage to the country and the world.

The Food Court has been curated to let visitors savor the flavors of the entire state in one place. Stalls feature everything from Moradabad’s dal with biscuit roti to Lucknow’s legendary galouti kebabs, Tunday kebabs, and fragrant Lucknowi biryani. Banaras delights with its paan, tangy tomato chaat, and kulhad chai, which have quickly become crowd favourites. Kanpur brings dahi jalebi and samosa chaat, while Agra tempts with its signature petha and bedai. Mathura’s peda, Prayagraj’s tehri and lassi, Gorakhpur’s thekua, and Ballia’s litti-chokha are also pulling in large numbers of visitors. Adding further flavor to the fair are Meerut’s rabri and gajak, Ayodhya’s gujiya and desi ghee sweets, and Bareilly’s aloo tikki with seekh kebabs.

The Food Court is not just about traditional dishes but also features popular QSR (Quick Service Restaurants). Along with Domino’s, Subway, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Burger King, Indian and international flavours like Wow! Momo, Chaayos, Taco Bell, and Bikanervala are also present. Long queues can be seen at these branded stalls as well, especially with young people enjoying these offerings.

Special food stalls have also been set up by UPSRLM (Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission). Here, dishes prepared by rural women and entrepreneurs are being highly appreciated by visitors. These stalls are not only serving food but also showcasing the self-reliant rural economy and women’s empowerment.

The Food Court buzzes with energy, as if the entire state has come together under one roof. Wherever dishes are being served, crowds gather eagerly. In the ‘UP Khau Gali’ section, a delectable array of foods from Banaras, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, Ballia, Gorakhpur, and Ghazipur is on display. By evening, space to stand becomes scarce. Families and friends’ savour chaat, sweets, and beverages, soaking in the festive atmosphere.

Visitors at the Food Court say that every dish reflects the culture and traditions of the state. Experiencing all of UP’s flavours in one place is truly extraordinary. Many foreign guests express delight after tasting Indian dishes, with Lucknow’s kebabs and Banaras’s paan receiving special appreciation from international visitors. The Food Court stalls go beyond just serving food—they also showcase the state’s cultural diversity and local lifestyle. Tea served in kulhad cups and meals presented in earthenware provide an authentic taste of tradition. This food court at the UP International Trade Show does more than satisfy hunger; it brings the real ‘Flavours of UP’ to the world. With specialties from every district and city on display, it is safe to say: “The taste of UP is truly unmatched.”