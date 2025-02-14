DJJS’ ‘Sankalp’ campaign against drug addiction aims to reach 1.5 million

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Kumbh Mela features not only spiritual and cultural programmes but also various social awareness campaigns.

As part of the same, Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (DJJS), under its Bodh Project, organised the mega ‘Sankalp’ programme at their Sector 9 campsite. The aim of this initiative is to create a drug-free India through social awareness, spiritual counselling, meditation, and ayurvedic medicine.

The event was graced by Nitesh Soni, a fitness coach with over 10 million social media followers, who served as the chief guest and officially launched the nationwide ‘Sankalp’ campaign alongside Sansthan's sannyasis and volunteers from YPSS.

During a podcast session, Nitesh Soni stated, “The rising issue of drug abuse among youth is alarming and requires urgent attention. 'Sankalp' is a commendable initiative by Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan that significantly impacts society by spreading awareness and guiding young minds toward a healthier and more purposeful life. This campaign is not only about rejecting drugs but also about creating an environment where youth feel empowered to choose the right path and become the change that shapes a brighter future for coming generations.”

Sadhvi Shitaba Bharti, a disciple of Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj and in charge of the Bodh event, remarked, “The Mahakumbh serves as a powerful platform for connecting with diverse communities and spreading the message of change. Our primary methods for de-addiction include Brahm Gyan meditation and in-house ayurvedic medicine.” She added, “Under the Sankalp campaign, over the next five years, we will select 2,040 Anti-Drug Ambassadors across 51 centres of the sansthan in India. They will be trained for community counseling. With the help of more than 10,000 volunteers, we plan to spread awareness to over 1 million students, teachers, and staff across 2,500 schools through workshops.”

Additionally, the goal is to reach over 1.5 million people through 5,000 awareness programmes in the next five years. The event also utilised musical and theatrical performances to educate the audience about the harmful effects of addiction. Furthermore, a large awareness rally was held in the Kumbh area, and a documentary film about Sansthan’s drug-free project, ‘Bodh,’ was screened.