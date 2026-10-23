DK Shivakumar Alleges Sting Operation Attempt Using Meta Glasses, Says Kerala CM Was Also Targeted

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has now added another layer to the political debate relating to the alleged sting operation in the state by claiming that the State government had tried to record him and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan using the Meta smart glasses.

In an interview with Kannada broadcaster Asianet Suvarna News, Shivakumar claimed that an industrialist who met him wore the smart glasses, raising his suspicions that the visit could have been part of a broader operation targeting Congress leaders.

He claimed the alleged attempt was not against chief ministers of the BJP or its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners but their Congress counterparts.

Meta Glasses Triggered Suspicion, Says Shivakumar

Recalling the incident, Shivakumar said that the industrialist had made an appointment through the officials and started talking about business in the beginning. Eventually, though, politics came into the mix, such as booth-level strategies and political developments.

The change of subject, along with the visitor's use of glasses, started him off asking officials to run a background check on the industrialist.

The data collected indicated that the person had been wearing the same Meta glasses during his meetings with the Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, but not during his meetings with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a Union minister, says Shivakumar

"He wore the Meta glasses only when he came to me and [VD] Satheesan," Shivakumar claimed.

He did not identify the industrialist or present publicly verifiable evidence that a recording had taken place.

CM Says Precautionary Measures Have Been Taken

When asked why no action had been announced against those allegedly involved, Shivakumar said the authorities had taken precautionary measures but were not disclosing details.

He also claimed to have information about people who could be involved in attempts to entrap political leaders through personal assistants, phone calls and other means.

Shivakumar said he had cautioned his Cabinet colleagues to remain alert and avoid falling victim to such attempts.

The Karnataka chief minister added that he had maintained records related to the matter but would reveal names and documents only when he considered the time appropriate.

Siddaramaiah Sting Video Controversy Intensifies

Shivakumar's statements come at a time when there is a political controversy surrounding the alleged videos from a sting operation against the former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah.

The Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy has stated that HDMK had alleged that videos were prepared in 2011 as a part of a strategy to drive Siddaramaiah out of office. The controversy has led to allegations from Congress and opposition parties regarding the involvement in the recordings and its possible political agenda.

On October 8, Shivakumar reportedly warned ministers during a Cabinet meeting about possible attempts to entrap them through sting operations.

Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Ganiga subsequently alleged that a Union minister and a Karnataka BJP leader had funded a private agency to target around 10 ministers and the Chief Minister's Office. He displayed a pen drive that he claimed contained evidence.

Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, accused Shivakumar of orchestrating the alleged operation against Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar has denied the allegation, while the Congress has rejected the opposition's claims.

Court Restrains Circulation of Disputed Videos

Siddaramaiah approached a Bengaluru court seeking to prevent the circulation of the disputed videos and requested a police investigation.

On October 14, the court granted an interim injunction restraining media organisations and digital platforms from circulating two videos linked to the controversy.

The police investigation into the creation and circulation of the videos is ongoing. The Karnataka Cabinet discussed the matter but did not order a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT), leaving further action to be considered in light of the ongoing probe.

Who Is Behind the Alleged Sting Operations?

Shivakumar's latest allegations have raised further questions about the possible targeting of political leaders in Karnataka. However, he has not publicly disclosed the identity of the industrialist or produced evidence establishing that the alleged recording attempt took place.

The opposition has demanded a transparent investigation into the disputed videos, with Kumaraswamy seeking an independent probe. The Congress, in turn, has maintained that the allegations against Shivakumar are politically motivated.

Neither the alleged attempt involving Meta glasses nor the claims of a coordinated sting operation have been conclusively established through publicly disclosed evidence. Who commissioned the alleged operations, which leaders were targeted and whether the recordings were intended to influence Karnataka's political leadership remain unresolved questions.