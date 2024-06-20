"DMK behind illicit liquor sales in Tamil Nadu": AIADMK on Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Launching a scathing attack on the Stalin government over the deaths of 34 people in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Thursday said ruling "DMK is behind illicit liquor sales in Tamil Nadu" and drugs are being sold all over the state. He also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin over the tragedy.

Palaniswami inspected the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital where illicit liquor victims are hospitalized. Addressing the press conference, the AIADMK chief said, "Nearly 200 people are affected, 133 are under treatment. One by one people are coming to the hospital. Kallakurichi is the epic centre for illicit. It's making us sad and worrying. All dead and affected are poor and underprivileged."

"This is not the first time, already in Villuppuram, 22 people lost their lives due to the same illicit liquor and it was given to CBCID for investigation and nobody knows what happened. At that time too I pointed out that there is a large amount of sale of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu. Not only Kallakurichi but all over the state, drugs are being sold," Palaniswami added. He also alleged that in Tiruchankode, the DMK councillor sold illicit liquor.

"DMK is behind illicit liquor sales in Tamil Nadu. Stalin should resign since there is mismanagement and many deaths," the AIADMK chief said. Meanwhile, Union Minister L Murugan told ANI that innocent people are dying because the Stalin government is inefficient.

"It is very shocking news from the state of Tamil Nadu. In Kallkurichi, more than 30 people died in an illicit liquor case. More than 70 people are under treatment. The State Government and CM MK Stalin are inefficient. He is unable to control the officers, unable to control illicit liquor. Last year, such an incident happened in the nearby district. There also, they didn't take any stringent action. It is happening continuously. Innocent people are dying because of illicit liquor," he said. Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai has also announced a state-wide protest against the Stalin-led DMK Tamil Nadu Government on June 22.

The chief minister has announced Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those being treated in the hospital. AIADMK advocates have requested the Madras High Court to take up an urgent petition on the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy issue for hearing.

The Madras High Court division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu have agreed to hear it on June 21.