DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran’s Comment On Women’s Education In North India Triggers Controversy

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has stirred political and social debate following remarks he made about women’s education in northern India while addressing students at the Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women in Chennai. His comments, which contrasted the status of women in several northern states with that of Tamil Nadu, quickly gained attention and sparked controversy.

Speaking at the event, Maran said that in many northern states, girls are often discouraged from pursuing education or careers and are instead expected to remain at home and focus on household duties. In contrast, he said, Tamil Nadu actively encourages girls to study and build independent futures. He urged female students to take pride in the state’s approach to women’s empowerment through education.

Maran also used the platform to commend the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin, calling Tamil Nadu the leading state in the country when it comes to social progress. He linked the state’s focus on women’s education to the ideals of the Dravidian movement, crediting social reformer Periyar for laying the groundwork for empowering girls through learning.

However, Maran’s sweeping remarks about northern states drew criticism for reinforcing regional stereotypes. The statements triggered widespread discussion on social media and among political observers about the realities of women’s education across different parts of India.

The programme was organised under the Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil scheme, during which Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed laptops to 900 final-year students of the college. Addressing the gathering, Stalin highlighted the transformative power of education for women and society, stressing that educated women play a crucial role in national development.

Stalin said the state government had allocated ₹2.5 crore for the initiative at the college and announced that around 10 lakh students across Tamil Nadu are expected to receive laptops this year. He noted that while the scheme had earlier been discontinued, it has now been expanded to include college students without compromising on quality.

Urging students to use the devices responsibly, Stalin encouraged them to focus on academics rather than entertainment or excessive social media use. Quoting Periyar, he reiterated the importance of replacing traditional restrictions with opportunities for learning and expressed hope that women would excel and surpass expectations in every field.