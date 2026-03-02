DMK sets March 3 deadline for Cong on seat sharing; Rajya Sabha picks hang in balance

Chennai: The ruling DMK has set March 3 as the informal deadline for the Congress high command to conclude seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, making it clear that it cannot afford further delay, especially with the Rajya Sabha biennial polls fast approaching.

The last date for filing nominations for the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections is March 5. With the DMK-led alliance in a position to secure four Upper House seats and the AIADMK-led front likely to win two, the ruling party is keen to finalise its nominees without uncertainty over alliance arrangements.

A senior DMK leader said on Monday that if the Congress does not return to the negotiating table soon, the DMK will proceed to announce its Rajya Sabha candidates independently.

“We have to take a call before March 5. If the Congress does not come forward for talks, we will go ahead,” the leader said.

In the Assembly seat-sharing discussions, the DMK has offered the Congress 25 constituencies — the same number allotted in the 2021 elections. However, the Congress has been pressing for more than 35 seats, having initially sought 39 — one for each Lok Sabha constituency in the State — along with two Rajya Sabha seats.

Girish Chodankar, AICC incharge for Tamil Nadu and head of the Congress seat-sharing committee, described the DMK’s current offer as “not acceptable.”

While he termed the first round of talks “positive,” he maintained that discussions could continue only if the Congress’ demands were met.

The DMK leadership, however, has ruled out increasing the Assembly seat allocation beyond 25.

Party insiders say what has particularly irked the DMK is the Congress’ perceived openness towards actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Chodankar recently remarked that the TVK should not be underestimated, citing its growing appeal among youth and its acknowledgement of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s influence in Tamil Nadu.

Despite this, a senior DMK leader asserted that the party was not overly concerned about any potential Congress-TVK alignment and said the DMK had already consolidated a strong alliance. On speculation about Rahul Gandhi attending the DMK’s Tiruchi conference later this month, the leader said such decisions would be considered only after seat-sharing talks are concluded.