DMK to hold district secretaries meeting on March 16 ahead of anticipated TN poll schedule

Chennai: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has convened an important meeting of its district secretaries on March 16, as political activity intensifies in anticipation of the announcement of dates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In a statement issued on Saturday, DMK general secretary S. Duraimurugan called upon all district secretaries of the party to attend the meeting without fail. Members of Parliament representing the party have also been asked to participate, underlining the importance the party leadership has attached to the gathering.

The meeting assumes significance amid expectations that the Election Commission of India may announce the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on March 15 or March 16. With the formal notification of the polls expected shortly, the DMK leadership is moving to ensure that the party’s organisational machinery is fully geared up for the electoral battle.

Party insiders said the meeting would serve as a platform to review the prevailing political situation in the State and assess the readiness of the party at the grassroots level. District secretaries, who play a key role in mobilising cadres and coordinating campaign activities, are expected to provide updates on organisational preparations and the political climate in their respective districts.

Sources within the party indicated that the meeting is likely to feature an address by Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin. He is expected to outline the broad campaign strategy the party plans to adopt for the Assembly elections and offer guidance to district-level leaders on strengthening voter outreach.

The Chief Minister is also likely to stress the importance of maintaining close coordination with the DMK’s alliance partners during the election campaign.

Political observers note that the ruling party is expected to rely significantly on its alliance network to consolidate support across constituencies.

According to party sources, the leadership wants to ensure seamless coordination between the DMK and its allies at the grassroots level to avoid confusion among cadres and voters during the campaign.

The March 16 meeting is therefore seen as a key step in shaping the DMK’s campaign preparations as the party gears up for a crucial Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.



