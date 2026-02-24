Doctor Among Seven Killed In Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash; Grieving Father Says He Sold Farm for Son’s Education

A tragic air ambulance crash in Jharkhand’s Chatra district claimed seven lives on Monday night, including that of a doctor accompanying a critically ill patient.

The Beechcraft C90 aircraft had departed from Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi and was en route to Delhi when it lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata shortly after takeoff. According to the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft went down soon after losing contact.

Among those killed was Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta, who had been travelling with 41-year-old patient Sanjay Kumar. The incident left the doctor’s family devastated. Speaking to media, his father broke down, saying he had sold his farmland to fund his son’s medical education and was later informed that the plane had crashed.

Dr. Anant Sinha, CEO of Devkamal Hospital and Research Centre in Ranchi, expressed grief over the loss. He stated that Sanjay Kumar had been admitted to the ICU with 60% burn injuries. According to him, the patient’s relatives had arranged an air ambulance, considering the possibility of advanced treatment, potentially abroad.

The other victims of the crash were identified as Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Captain Savrajdeep Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Sachin Kumar Mishra, Archana Devi, and Dhuru Kumar.

While the exact cause of the crash has not been officially confirmed, preliminary indications from some officials suggest that severe weather conditions and a thunderstorm may have played a role.

The aircraft, bearing tail number VT-AJV, was operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways. Reports indicate it lost radar contact approximately 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi before crashing into a forested area in Jharkhand’s Simaria region.

Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine the precise circumstances that led to the fatal accident.