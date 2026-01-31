Doctor caught with Rs 2.63 lakh in illegal cash

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Thursday nabbed a senior doctor of SCB Medical College and Hospital here while he was allegedly carrying suspected “ill-gotten” cash of Rs 2.63 lakh, officials said. The accused doctor was identified as Sanatana Behera, an Associate Professor of Hepatology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital. The cash recovered from him was suspected to be bribe money, Vigilance said.

Officials said the Vigilance team intercepted the doctor near Kathagolasahi–Medical Road in Cuttack while he was riding his scooter home. The action followed specific inputs that he was collecting illegal payments from bidders in connection with supply of medical instruments to his department.

During the search, officers recovered cash amounting to Rs 2.63 lakh from him, a statement issued by the Vigilance said. It said that Dr Behera failed to give a satisfactory explanation regarding the source of the recovered money, following which the cash was seized.

Meanwhile, Vigilance officials launched simultaneous searches at three locations linked to the doctor as part of a disproportionate assets probe. A case has been registered against him at Cuttack Vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.

Further investigation is in progress, and more details are awaited.

In another development, Ramanath Das, a former multi-purpose health supervisor, was convicted by a Vigilance court of Sundargarh for misappropriation of government funds and was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of two years. A release issued by the Vigilance Directorate here on Thursday said the competent authority will be approached to stop the pension of Das, who was working with Rourkela Municipality, when the Vigilance case was registered against him in 2001.