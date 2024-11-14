Doctors Demand Action After Violent Attack on Healthcare Workers in Tamil Nadu

Doctors across Tamil Nadu protested on Wednesday after a doctor at Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital was stabbed by the son of a cancer patient.

The protesting doctors demanded strict action against the accused under the Hospital Protection Act (HPA) and increased police security in hospitals.

During the protests, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s car was briefly blocked by the doctors outside the hospital. After meeting with the doctors, Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that a police outpost had been set up at the hospital and similar outposts would be established at other government hospitals. He also mentioned plans to install CCTV cameras where needed.

Although the health minister said doctors should not protest, many doctors' associations have vowed to continue their protests. The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) has announced an indefinite strike, suspending outpatient services and elective surgeries, except for emergency and life-saving procedures. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) plans a one-day protest.

TNGDA president Dr. K Senthil called for strict legal action under the HPA against those who attack doctors with intent to kill. He also requested that the entry of visitors into emergency wards be restricted by issuing attendee passes, and that police security be strengthened in hospitals.

The Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) said the recent attack on a doctor shows the dangers healthcare workers face. They called for swift action under the Hospital Protection Act (HPA) and criminal laws to hold the attackers responsible.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also expressed deep concern over the rising violence against doctors and called for a complete overhaul of security measures in hospitals to ensure their safety.

In a separate incident at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, a 24-year-old patient, suspected to be mentally ill, assaulted a psychiatrist on duty. The patient, identified as S Bharath, had come for treatment and got into an argument with Dr. P Hariharan, an assistant professor in psychiatry.

Following the argument, Bharath physically attacked the doctor and fled the scene. Initial investigations revealed that Bharath had been previously admitted to the hospital a month earlier.