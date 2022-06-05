Doctors In Bihar Use Mobile Phone Torch To Treat Patients In An Emergency

Doctors were forced to treat patients in the emergency ward using cell phone lighting owing to a lack of energy in a disturbing episode that also highlights the dire healthcare situation in remote areas of Bihar. The incident occurred in the district of Sasaram.



Power outages are common, according to Dr. Brijesh Kumar of Sadar Hospital. Every day, they have to cope with a situation like this.

Doctors treating a patient using flashlights on their phones are shown in a video circulating on social media.





ये सासाराम सदर अस्पताल का ट्रॉमा सेंटर है जहां मोबाइल फोन की रोशनी में इलाज हो रहा है.



सासाराम के नगर थाना क्षेत्र में दो पक्षों के बीच वर्चस्व में हुई फायरिंग के दौरान राहगीरों समेत घायल हुए 4 लोगों को इलाज के लिए ट्रॉमा सेंटर लाया गया था, जहां इलाज के दौरान ही बिजली चली गई. pic.twitter.com/jdPrzCd3z6 — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) June 3, 2022

The incident draw attention when at least four people were hurt in the fights and were taken to the hospital's trauma centre for treatment.



Power outages are common in Bihar, even in hospitals, which are supposed to have power 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Due to a power outage at the hospital in March, a road accident victim was operated on under mobile lighting. The incident occurred at Gopalganj's Sadar Hospital. According to reports, a young man was seriously injured in a car accident and was rushed to Sadar Hospital's emergency room.

The doctors continued to wait for the power to come back on before beginning therapy. They eventually used the mobile light to operate on the sufferer.

In March 2018, a road accident victim died after being operated on under torchlight at Saharsa's Sadar Hospital in Bihar. The woman's family and relatives have accused the hospital management of carelessness and blamed the facility for her death.

According to reports, the woman had to be operated right away because she required rapid attention due to the injury. Due to a power outage in the hospital that day, the physicians opted to proceed with the procedure by torchlight.