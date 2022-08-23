Doctors Remove Steel Glass From Man's Rectum

A man's steel glass has been successfully removed from his rectum by medical professionals at a state-run hospital in Odisha. Following a drinking party in Surat, Gujarat—a dry state—the object was put inside the anus of one Krushna Chandra Rout . It was removed around ten days later by the doctors which was inserted by his buddies. Those who inserted the glass in his rectum were not in their as senses as they were in a drunken state.



Rout held back from telling anyone about the steel in his anus despite having severe stomach discomfort because of the stigma associated with the incident. The item had a 15-cm length and a diameter of about 8 cm. Rout, who worked at a textile mill in Surat, decided not to receive treatment there and returned to Balipadar, 140 kilometres southwest of Bhubaneswar which is his native place.



The 45-year old's started to swell after the incident, and he hasn't been able to urinate. Last Friday, his family members hurried him to the Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur city out of concern for his health.

Rout remained silent about the glass being inside his rectum throughout the entire doctor consultation. Sanjit Nayak, an assistant professor in the surgery department, said that the cause of his deteriorating health condition wasn't discovered by doctors until an X-ray was taken.

The same day when Rout's health required surgery due to its seriousness. Charan Panda, a professor in the department of surgery explained the procedure that the medical team's initial attempt to remove the glass through the anus was unsuccessful.

However, they ultimately chose to perform a laparotomy, an abdominal incision, via colostomy as the risk of infection from a potential anus rupture. Furthermore, the entire procedure lasted around 2.5 hours. However, Panda added that Rout's condition is satisfactory and that he will remain under surveillance for another four to five days.