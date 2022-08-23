Doctors Remove Steel Glass From Man's Rectum
- A man's steel glass has been successfully removed from his rectum by medical professionals at a state-run hospital in Odisha.
- The item had a 15-cm length and a diameter of about 8 cm.
A man's steel glass has been successfully removed from his rectum by medical professionals at a state-run hospital in Odisha. Following a drinking party in Surat, Gujarat—a dry state—the object was put inside the anus of one Krushna Chandra Rout . It was removed around ten days later by the doctors which was inserted by his buddies. Those who inserted the glass in his rectum were not in their as senses as they were in a drunken state.
Rout held back from telling anyone about the steel in his anus despite having severe stomach discomfort because of the stigma associated with the incident. The item had a 15-cm length and a diameter of about 8 cm. Rout, who worked at a textile mill in Surat, decided not to receive treatment there and returned to Balipadar, 140 kilometres southwest of Bhubaneswar which is his native place.