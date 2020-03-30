Doctors treating COVID-19 patients to be lodged at Lalit hotel

New Delhi : The doctors treating coronavirus patients at LNJP and GBP hospitals will be accommodated at a private hotel here on city government's expense, said an order from the Delhi health department.

The order issued on March 29 said the accommodation will be provided at the plush Lalit Hotel in central Delhi.

"It has been decided that doctors working on COVID-19 duty at LNJP Hospital and GB Pant Hospital would be provided accommodation at Hotel Lalit and the payment of the same shall be borne by the Delhi government," the order said.

The district magistrate of New Delhi would make necessary arrangements to make 100 rooms available at the hotel on Barakhamba Road, it said.

The LNJP Hospital, GBP Hospital and other few hospitals are among the facilities where doctors are deployed round-the-clock for attending positive or suspected cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted on Monday, "Doctors are on the frontlines of the battle against Coronavirus.

All doctors serving in Delhi government's Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty will now be housed in Hotel Lalit. #DelhiFightsCorona."

The hotel is ensuring proper sanitisation and health check-ups for staff," the hospitality giant said in a statement.

"These are extraordinary times. Covid-19 is one of the toughest crises faced by the humanity.

Everyone must do their bit to fight this pandemic. The need of the hour is to stand together and take care of the affected. Together we can and we will overcome this," said Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managing Director of the Group.

It is also catering to food and basic needs of transgenders, one of the worst-hit communities, during the lockdown.

"Under the banner of Keshav Suri Foundation, we are reaching out to support the extremely marginalised and probably the worst affected transgender people through different NGOs, such as Kinnar Maa Trust in Mumbai, Sangama in Bangalore and Saksham Trust in Chandigarh.

Through these NGOs, we are providing them over 500 kg of flour, groceries, fruits and vegetable," it said.

Meanwhile The Delhi government has directed the hospitals to allow doctors, nurses and para-medical staff to work for 14 days continuously, followed by a two-week break.

In an order, the Delhi Health Department said the staff will be working in two shifts. "It is decided to run the COVID-19 designated hospitals and medical teams at quarantine facilities in two shifts of 10 hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and 14 hours (6 p.m. to 8 a.m.)," the order approved by the Health Minister said.

It said the staff should be given 14 days' break before the same amount of working days. "Doctors, nurses and para medical staff would work for 14 days continuously followed by 14 days break.

Doctors, nurses and para medical staff will be provided accommodation during this entire period by the Hospitals," the order said.