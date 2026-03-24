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Domestic help held for stealing Rs 3.5L from elderly employer

  • Created On:  24 March 2026 1:00 PM IST
Domestic help held for stealing Rs 3.5L from elderly employer
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New Delhi: A 23-year-old domestic help has been arrested from Jammu for allegedly stealing Rs 3.5 lakh from the house of a senior citizen in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area, an official said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Tilakram, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

According to the police, the complainant, Arti Jaiswal (66), a resident of Tagore Park, reported that Rs 3.5 lakh had been stolen from her house on March 14 during the evening hours.

“She alleged that her servant, Tilakram, fled soon after committing the theft without informing anyone. Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched,” the officer said.

A team was formed, and during the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage from the area and conducted multiple raids to trace the accused.

“After tracking his movements, the team zeroed in on his location in Jammu. Tilakram was spotted in a crowded market area of Jammu city while purchasing liquor. A trap was laid, and he was apprehended on March 19,” the officer added.

During interrogation, Tilakram confessed to stealing the cash from his employer’s residence. He told police that he fled to Jammu, where some of his acquaintances were working at roadside eateries.


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New Delhi Theft CaseDomestic Help Arrested₹3.5 Lakh चोरीPolice InvestigationMukherjee Nagar Incident
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