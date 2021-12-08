  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Don't need certificate on my religion from Yogi Adityanath, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
x

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Highlights

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday that she does not need a certificate on her religion from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.The Congress general secretary made the comment while answering questions during the launch of her partys women manifesto titled Shakti Vidhan.Does Yogi ji know which temple I go to and since when I have been going

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday that she does not need a certificate on her religion from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Congress general secretary made the comment while answering questions during the launch of her party's women manifesto titled 'Shakti Vidhan'.

''Does Yogi ji know which temple I go to and since when I have been going? Does he know that I have been observing a fast since the age of 14? What does he know? Will he give me a certificate on my religion or faith? I do not need his certificate,'' Gandhi said.

Adityanath in November had said that if the BJP formed the government in the state, all opposition leaders would be seen rendering 'kar seva' (service) outside temples.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X