‘Don’t panic in case of wrong UPI transaction’: Rajasthan Police issues cyber fraud advisory​

Jaipur: The Cyber Crime Branch of the Rajasthan Police has issued a detailed advisory urging citizens to remain calm and act swiftly in case of erroneous UPI transactions. ​

The advisory comes amid rising instances of digital payment fraud and mistaken transfers in the era of Digital India.​

Officials said that while UPI-based payments have made transactions seamless, they also demand vigilance. Mistakes such as entering incorrect details or acting in haste can result in funds being transferred to unintended recipients.​

To help citizens respond effectively, the Cyber Crime Branch outlined the following steps:​

Secure Digital Evidence Immediately: Take a screenshot of the transaction and note the 12-digit UTR (Unique Transaction Reference) number, which is critical for tracking and recovery.​

File a Dispute on the UPI App: Use the “Report a Problem” or “Raise a Dispute” option in the payment app (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, etc.). Prompt reporting to the bank and payment service provider improves chances of resolution.​

Inform Your Bank Immediately: Visit the nearest branch or contact customer care. Provide written details, including the beneficiary’s UPI ID, transaction time, amount, and UTR number. Timely reporting, as per RBI guidelines, facilitates quicker refunds.​

Use the NPCI Portal: If the bank or app response is unsatisfactory, escalate the issue via the NPCI grievance portal or helpline 1800-120-1740.​

As per directions from Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma, the advisory also emphasises preventive measures. Citizens are urged to double-check recipient names after entering mobile numbers or scanning QR codes, and to avoid making payments under pressure or at the request of unknown callers.​

Importantly, officials reminded users that UPI PINs and QR codes are not required to receive money. Any request to enter a PIN or scan a code for receiving funds should be treated with suspicion.​

In case of suspected cyber fraud, citizens should report incidents via the National Cyber Crime Portal or call the Cyber Helpline at 1930. Additional assistance is available through the Cyber Helpdesk numbers 9256001930 and 9257510100.​



