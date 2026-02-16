‘Don’t Politicise National Security,’ Kiren Rijiju Tells Rahul Gandhi From China Border

Speaking from near Bumla Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, a location close to flashpoints of the Galwan Valley standoff, Rijiju said Gandhi lacked understanding of border realities and should educate himself before making public statements.

According to sources, Rijiju objected to Gandhi’s use of excerpts from former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane’s memoir in Parliament to accuse the government of mishandling the Galwan standoff. He said quoting from an unpublished book was inappropriate, violated parliamentary norms, and could harm national security. The government has maintained that such references are against the national interest, and Gandhi was barred by the Speaker from citing the book in the House.

Emphasising that national security is a serious matter, Rijiju said it should not be turned into a political debate. He reiterated that the Congress leader should refrain from politicising sensitive defence and border issues.

On the Opposition’s notice to impeach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rijiju dismissed the move, saying the Congress lacks the numbers and is only trying to create unnecessary controversy. He added that despite Opposition protests and reduced sittings, Parliament’s legislative work has continued.