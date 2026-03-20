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Doraiswami appointed India's envoy to China

  • Created On:  20 March 2026 9:43 AM IST
Doraiswami appointed Indias envoy to China
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New Delhi: Seasoned diplomat Vikram Doraiswami was on Thursday appointed as India's new ambassador to China. Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

India's decision to send the senior diplomat to Beijing comes amid efforts by the two sides to rebuild the bilateral ties that came under severe strain following the more than four-year border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Doraiswami will succeed Pradeep Kumar Rawat. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing Doraiswami's new appointment.

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Vikram DoraiswamiIndia Ambassador ChinaIndia-China RelationsMEALadakh BorderIndian Foreign Service
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