Double Homicide In Delhi: Mother And Daughter Found Dead, Husband Prime Suspect

A tragic incident occurred in Delhi's Tikri industrial area on Saturday morning when a 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter were discovered dead in their residence. Authorities have identified the woman's husband as the primary suspect in the case.



The police were alerted to the situation at 9:05 am and upon arrival, found the bodies of Seema and her daughter in a ground floor room. Initial investigations suggest that Omprakash, Seema's husband, visited the home early that morning, leading to a heated argument. The situation allegedly escalated when Omprakash struck both his wife and daughter with an iron pan before fleeing the scene.



Law enforcement sources revealed that Omprakash was reportedly involved in an extramarital relationship with a woman named Bindu. The family had a history of conflict, with Seema's daughter having previously filed a case against her father under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in March. This case was still in the trial stage. Additionally, a separate case had been recently registered against Seema and her sister-in-law based on a complaint from Bindu.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) R K Singh stated that Omprakash had come to ask Seema and his daughter to withdraw the POCSO case against him. The authorities have deployed crime and forensics teams to examine the scene, and multiple units are working to apprehend Omprakash.



According to police reports, Seema operated a small grocery shop from their home, and her daughter was a ninth-grade student.

