Dr Laxmibai receives Papanicolaou Samman

Berhampur: In a touching tribute to a life dedicated to the protection of women’s health, the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack, conferred the prestigious ‘Papanicolaou Samman’ on the centenarian and revered gynaecologist Dr K Laxmibai for her lifelong contribution to the field of gynaecology and her tireless efforts in safeguarding the lives of countless mothers and daughters.

Although the honour was formally announced during the 16th World Cancer Cervix Eradication programme held in Cuttack on March 11, a special team from the institute visited Dr Laxmibai’s residence to personally present the award on Saturday. The delegation was led by Dr Bhagyalaxmi Nayak of the Department of Gynaecological Oncology at AHPGIC, along with Dr Haraprasad Patnaik, former Director of Health Services, Odisha and Subrat Chandra Tripathy. Pharmacy Officer, AHPGIC.

The moment was marked by deep reverence and gratitude as the distinguished doctors handed over the Samman to Dr Laxmibai at her Bhaba Nagar house, acknowledging her decades of selfless service to women’s healthcare.

The ‘Papanicolaou Samman’ is a distinguished recognition bestowed upon medical professionals who have made exceptional contributions to the prevention, detection and awareness of cervical cancer, particularly through the promotion of the Pap smear test. The award commemorates the pioneering work of George Papanicolaou, the scientist who developed the revolutionary Pap smear screening method that helps detect cervical cancer at an early and curable stage. Institutions such as Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack continue to promote this vital mission by honouring senior doctors and researchers who have devoted their lives to advancing women’s health and spreading awareness about cervical cancer prevention. The recognition of Dr Laxmibai stands as a glowing salute to a century-long journey of compassion, healing and dedication—an inspiring legacy that continues to illuminate the path for generations of medical professionals.