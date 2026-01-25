Dr Nori Dattatreyudu conferred Padma Bhushan for pioneering contribution to cancer treatment

Renowned radiation oncologist Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his outstanding contribution to the field of medicine, as the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Awards list for 2026 on Sunday.

The award recognises Dr Nori’s decades-long work in advancing cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes across the world.

The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, are approved by the President of India and announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day.

For 2026, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards across three categories.

These include five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards, with two duo cases counted as single honours.

The awards will be formally presented by the President at ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhavan, usually held in March or April.

Dr Nori, a world-renowned Indian radiation oncologist, has been a leading figure in cancer research and treatment for several decades.

He has served as the principal investigator for numerous clinical trials sponsored by the US National Cancer Institute and has earned wide recognition for his contributions to radiation oncology.

One of his most significant achievements is his pioneering work in high-dose-rate brachytherapy, which has transformed the treatment of cancers affecting the cervix, urinary system, chest, head and neck.

His work on remote after-loading brachytherapy has allowed doctors to deliver precise and targeted radiation to cancerous tissues while minimising damage to healthy cells.

Since its introduction in the 1970s, this technique has become a globally accepted standard and has helped millions of patients worldwide.

Dr Nori’s contributions have been widely acknowledged at both national and international levels. In 2014, he received the Ellis Island Medal of Honour, one of the highest civilian awards in the United States. He was also conferred the Padma Shri in 2015 for his services to medicine.

In addition, he has been named among the top doctors in America by his peers, based on evaluations by tens of thousands of oncologists, particularly for his work in treating cancers in women.

Born into a Telugu family in Mantada village in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, Dr Nori completed his medical education at Kurnool Medical College and later pursued postgraduate studies at Osmania Medical College.