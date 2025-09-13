Dr. RML Institute Stands as the Best Example of Our Culture: CM

Lucknow, September 13: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing the foundation day ceremony of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, said that life is defined by three states—tendency, distortion, and culture. “Staying unchanged is tendency, continuous decline is distortion, and decisions taken in the larger public and national interest embody culture,” he remarked, citing the institute itself as a living example of this culture. In just 19 years, the institute has expanded from 20 beds to 1,375.

On the occasion, the CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 298 crore, and stressed the need for society and the nation to move ahead of time’s pace, warning that failing to do so would mean being caught in time’s grip, as poet Dr. Shyam Narayan Pandey wrote: “This is the seat of Mahakaal; no one rules over it.”

“We must always remain two steps ahead of time’s pace,” the Chief Minister said. “Moving in sync with time ensures progress, but merely drifting along leads to stagnation—leaving no trace of our presence. And if our inaction causes an institution to suffer loss, future generations will never forgive us.”

The Chief Minister noted that in keeping with the pace of time, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences has registered remarkable progress. In just five years, it has secured a place among Uttar Pradesh’s top three medical institutions. While King George’s Medical University carries a legacy of 110 years and SGPGI has been established for nearly four decades, Lohia Institute has made a significant leap in a far shorter span. “This achievement reflects the strength of our vision and leadership. We are moving in the right direction and, despite challenges, teamwork and determination continue to generate fresh enthusiasm among people,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s healthcare preparedness, the CM added that Uttar Pradesh had presented a model of defeating the corona pandemic by effectively using technology.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Lohia Institute is located at the gateway of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Every patient from eastern UP comes first to RML before going to KGMU or SGPGI. He said that the highest population density lies in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Nepal, which is why patients first turn to RML. The Chief Minister added that three major institutions have played an outstanding role in strengthening healthcare and medical education in Uttar Pradesh. These institutions set new standards in health and education by working under both favourable and adverse conditions. These improvements were especially evident during the corona pandemic, when for the first time the state faced such a crisis.

Recalling the initial days of the pandemic, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh had no COVID-19 testing facility when the first cases were reported in Agra and Noida, and samples had to be sent to Delhi’s AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals. Gradually, testing facilities were developed in the state and the process improved. At the time, 36 districts did not have even a single ICU bed, and there was an acute shortage of trained manpower.

Despite these challenges, the state adopted innovative models such as virtual ICUs. SGPGI, KGMU, and RML hospitals trained manpower and provided relief in all 75 districts through virtual ICUs. With the help of master trainers, these institutions guided other medical colleges and COVID hospitals. As a result, Uttar Pradesh presented to the world a model of defeating the pandemic through technology.

The CM noted that the same approach can now be used to reduce overcrowding in hospitals. Tele-consultation facilities, he said, should be expanded to PHCs, CHCs, and digital hospitals in remote areas to ensure efficient patient screening.

“When we speak of healthcare, it is necessary to recall India’s ancient physicians like Sushruta and Charaka,” the Chief Minister remarked. “India has given the world unmatched contributions in medicine, and on the strength of this legacy, our institutions are setting the direction for modern healthcare.”

He said that in eastern UP, in past years, more than 50,000 children died due to encephalitis, but through teamwork and awareness, the disease has now been completely controlled. This transformation under the leadership of the health department has proved that when all departments and institutions work together, positive results are achieved. The outcome of these reforms is that areas in eastern UP, where earlier there was an atmosphere of fear, now have an atmosphere of enthusiasm and joy.

The CM said that a Rs 50 crore Gamma Knife machine and the state’s first advanced neurosciences centre have been inaugurated at the institute, which will help people in UP get treatment for brain tumours and other neurological diseases. Positive steps are also being taken towards developing medical device and pharma parks in the state. The CM informed that work on a medical device park in Gautam Buddha Nagar and a pharma park in Lalitpur is ongoing. “We are continuously working to make Uttar Pradesh an excellent state, and this work will continue on a war footing,” said the UP Chief Minister.

On this occasion, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, State Minister Mayankeshwaran Sharan Singh, Principal Secretary for Medical Health and Education Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, Institute Director Prof. C.M. Singh, Dean Prof. Pradyumn Singh, CMS Vikram Singh, and others were present.