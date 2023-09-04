Live
Just In
Drama in Kerala HC as married man slashes wrist after lover wishes to return to her parents
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday witnessed high drama as a married man slashed his wrist after he heard his lover expressing her wish to return to her parents.
Vishnu, a resident of Trissur, was in love with a girl studying law. After finding out that their daughter was in a relation with Vishnu and was missing since August 14, the girl’s parents had approached the court with a habeas corpus petition.
Acting on the petition, Vishnu and the girl appeared before the court and when the girl was asked with whom would she like to go, she said she wished to go with her parents.
Saddened by her reply, Vishnu took out a knife which he was carrying and slashed his wrist.
The judge then directed the police to take Vishnu to the hospital.
Vishnu presently is out of danger and is being treated at the hospital.