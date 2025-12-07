Dreams of job aspirants shattered: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Saturday alleged that the BJP government in Odisha has shattered the dreams of job aspirants with frequent cancellations of competitive exams. Patnaik's comment comes a day after the question papers of the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) examination leaked before the test. The question paper leak prompted the authorities concerned to cancel the examination.

"The dreams of lakhs of youths are being shattered due to frequent irregularities and cancellation of examinations. The State’s BJP government has once again pushed thousands of aspirants' futures into darkness," Patnaik said in a post on X.

The Leader of Opposition also asked, “How many more children's dreams will be shattered? How many more futures will be destroyed? Exams after exams are being cancelled or postponed. This shows the BJP government's incompetence."

Claiming that 18 recruitment examinations have been cancelled in a span of 18 months since the BJP came to power in Odisha, Patnaik sought to know the intention of the State government. "What does the government want to show? Will the hopes and dreams of the State's children continue to be crushed like this?,” he asked.

The former chief minister suggested that the State government should ensure that all exams are conducted regularly with transparency.