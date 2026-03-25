Drones or lemons? CM Fadnavis mocks 'godman', cracks 'Trump adviser' quip

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday mocked claims made by alleged fraudulent figures, including self-styled astrologer Ashok Kharat, saying that if black magic actually worked, the world would look very different.

“If problems could truly be solved through black magic, we would have appointed Ashok Kharat as a security adviser to Donald Trump. Instead of using advanced drones, we could have fought wars with lemons and chillies. We could have eliminated terrorists sitting right here using pins, and there would be no need to send our brave soldiers to the borders,” he said.

He further quipped that politicians would not need to hold campaign rallies if a few “godmen” could simply win elections from a single room.

Replying to a motion moved last week by the opposition in the state Assembly, CM Fadnavis delivered a sharp and witty rebuttal against the proliferation of “godmen” in Maharashtra. He spoke at length on the Ashok Kharat case, involving a self-styled godman currently under arrest for rape and multiple other offences.

He said there is no place for superstition and expressed resolve to crack down on such practices, including those linked to Kharat.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already probing the matter.

“We intend to dig out the very roots of this case to ensure Kharat is severely punished. This must serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

CM Fadnavis drew a clear distinction between genuine spirituality and harmful superstition, invoking the teachings of Maharashtra’s saints such as Sant Tukaram, Dnyaneshwar, and Gadge Baba. He noted that while the state’s saints never denied the existence of God, they consistently opposed superstition.

“True spirituality is rooted in positivity and honesty, where no harm is caused to others. Anything that seeks to harm another is not faith — it is blind superstition,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the Kharat case shows how easily people lose their sense of reason (vivek) when they succumb to superstition.

He urged anyone with information regarding Ashok Kharat’s activities to come forward and assist the government.

CM Fadnavis said that while specific rules under the Anti-Superstition Law are in the final stages, Section 3 of the Act is already being enforced to prosecute such cases. He added that the government is committed to a swift judicial process to ensure justice for the victims.

Since the offences involved carry a punishment of less than 10 years, he said the police are aiming to file a chargesheet within 60 days. In crimes against women, the state is instructing that lawyers should not be granted more than two adjournments to prevent delays.

Concluding his speech on the motion, Fadnavis prayed for the growth of “Maharashtra Dharma” on the eve of Ram Navami. He reiterated that while the state remains a land of believers, there is no room for “bhondugiri” (fraudulent godmanship).



