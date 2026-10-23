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Drought in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot questions government, Kirodi Lal Meena responds
In Short
Rajasthan faces a severe rainfall deficit and drought-like conditions across western districts, as Ashok Gehlot demands urgent farmer relief and Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena says damage assessments are underway.
Jaipur: Rajasthan is facing a rainfall deficit this year, with several districts experiencing drought-like conditions. The shortfall has raised concerns in western Rajasthan, particularly in Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Balotra, where shortages of water and fodder are affecting rural communities. The situation has also sparked a political exchange between former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government.
While Gehlot has urged the state government to provide immediate relief to affected farmers, Meena has said that a survey is underway to assess the extent of the damage.
Rainfall has reportedly fallen to its lowest level in 17 years, in sharp contrast to last year, when the state recorded its highest rainfall in 108 years.
The rainfall deficit has raised concerns among farmers and livestock owners, who are facing difficulties due to the shortage of water and fodder. With Panchayat elections underway in the state, the issue has also become a point of political debate, with the Congress demanding urgent assistance for affected rural communities.
Agriculture Minister Meena said that eight to ten districts had received below-normal rainfall. He added that government officials and District Collectors were closely monitoring the situation.
According to Meena, the Revenue Department is conducting a survey to determine the extent of the impact. He explained that the government would consider further action based on the survey findings and initiate relief measures once the assessment is complete and drought conditions are officially declared.
In early October, Ashok Gehlot raised concerns about the worsening situation in western Rajasthan and shared figures highlighting the number of villages reportedly affected by drought-like conditions.
According to the figures cited by Gehlot, approximately 2,000 villages in Jodhpur, 2,460 in Barmer, 1,216 in Balotra and 961 in Jaisalmer were facing drought-like conditions.
He urged the Bhajanlal Sharma government to take immediate steps to provide relief to farmers in these areas.
Gehlot's concerns centred on the impact of deficient rainfall on agriculture and rural livelihoods, particularly in areas where access to water and animal fodder has become increasingly difficult.
The effects of inadequate rainfall extend beyond crop losses. Reduced water availability can affect livestock, drinking water supplies in rural areas and the livelihoods of farming families.
Livestock owners are particularly vulnerable when fodder supplies decline and water sources become scarce.
The Agriculture and Revenue departments are assessing conditions in the affected regions to determine the extent of the shortfall and its consequences.
Meena said the government was receiving reports from officials and that the findings would guide decisions on declaring drought conditions and providing relief.
Once the assessment is complete, the government is expected to determine the appropriate measures under established procedures. The timing and scope of relief will depend on the survey findings and the official decision on drought declaration.
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