Drug trafficking & drug abuse assume alarming extent in Mizoram: Governor

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor and General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Wednesday said that the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse has assumed alarming proportions today and is of much concern to the state government.

In his customary speech on the first day of the Budget session of the Mizoram Assembly, the Governor said that to control the drug menaces, the Excise and Narcotics Department has made all-out efforts, and during the current financial year (2024-25), 600 drug traffickers, including 37 foreigners, were arrested and prosecuted and 441 cases had been registered under the NDPS Act 1985.

A total of 429.116 kg of various narcotic drugs have been seized so far since April last year. The Governor said that additionally, 4,364 individuals were arrested for violations of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019, and 4,862 cases were registered.

General Singh (retd) told the House that to strengthen the efforts against drug menaces, Excise and Narcotics stations were opened in 3 districts -- Khawzawl, Hnahthial and Saitual.

He said that in order to ensure the international border areas along Myanmar and Bangladesh are secured from anti-national elements, Mizoram Police, in collaboration with Assam Rifles and Border Security Force (BSF) is also conducting patrolling in these areas.

The Police Department has augmented police infrastructure, equipment and police housing at all levels.

The Governor said that the state government's flagship programme 'Mizoram Bana Kaih (Handholding) Scheme' was launched on September 19 last year to provide financial assistance and support to entrepreneurs and farmers across the state through a series of targeted programmes designed to promote inclusive economic growth and self-sufficiency.

The primary objective of the scheme is to contribute to the realisation of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said.

The Governor said that the Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Farming System (FOCUS) Project to increase the agricultural income of 55,000 households through the climate resilience agriculture system is being implemented in six districts - Champhai, Mamit, Serchhip, Kolasib, Khawzawl and Saitual. Out of the targeted area of 2,500 hectares during 2024-2025 under National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-Oil Palm), a total area of 1,734 hectares has been covered so far in Kolasib, Mamit, Lunglei, Lawngtlai and Serchhip Districts.

Informing that during 2023-24 FY, 2,19,114 tourists, including 2,15,230 domestic and 3,884 foreign, visited the state, the Governor said that to boost tourism and local products 'PM Ekta Mall' would be constructed at Chawnpui in Aizawl and designed to support the promotion of local products, encourage economic self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) and strengthening national unity while celebrating India's cultural diversity.

The state government remains committed to providing quality education at all levels under improved learning conditions, he said.

The Budget session of the Mizoram Assembly would continue till March 20.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state's annual budget for the financial year 2025-2026 on March 4.

An assembly official said three bills, including one seeking to establish a state university, would be tabled in the Assembly during the Budget session.