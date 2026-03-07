Drugs department seizes insulin stock worth Rs 20.06 lakh

New Delhi: The Delhi Drugs Control Department on Friday seized insulin stock worth ₹20.06 lakh during a special enforcement drive carried out at a wholesale drug market in the national capital.

The inspection was conducted following directions from Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh to ensure the availability of safe, effective and quality medicines for the public, particularly insulin preparations that require strict cold chain maintenance.

During the drive, officials inspected six wholesale drug firms, out of which four were found violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945. Authorities discovered a large quantity of insulin preparations, including Tresiba FlexTouch 100U/ml Pen, Glaritus 100U/ml Cartridges, Humalog Mix50 KwikPen 100U/ml, Apidra SoloStar 100U/ml and Toujeo SoloStar 300U/ml. These stocks carried defaced inscriptions on their labels indicating that they were meant for government or institutional supply.

Officials said the firms were unable to produce valid purchase records for the seized stock.

In addition, two firms were found storing insulin preparations at normal room temperature, violating the mandatory storage conditions that require strict cold chain maintenance for such medicines.

In total, 2,104 units of insulin preparations were seized during the enforcement drive, with an estimated value of ₹20,06,024.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines for citizens remains a top priority. He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is maintaining strict regulatory oversight on the storage and distribution of medicines. He added that any violation involving life-saving medicines such as insulin would invite strict action under the law.

Following the inspection, two firms have been booked for violations under the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945.

Drug samples have also been collected and sent for testing and analysis to verify their quality and compliance with prescribed standards.