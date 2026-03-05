Drugs valued at Rs 36 crore seized in Mizoram, Myanmar nationals among seven arrested

New Delhi/Aizawl: Law enforcement agencies, in separate operations, have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and heroin valued at around Rs 36 crore in Mizoram and arrested seven drug peddlers, including three Myanmar nationals, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with the SIB of Mizoram and the State Excise and Narcotics Department, in joint operations seized 36.434 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 905 grams of heroin in three coordinated raids at different locations along the India-Myanmar border.

The seized drugs are valued at around Rs 31 crore. Four drug peddlers, including a Myanmar national, have been arrested in connection with the seizures.

Meanwhile, in separate operations along the India-Myanmar border, police in Champhai district in eastern Mizoram seized heroin and methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 4.88 crore and arrested three persons, including two Myanmar nationals.

A police official said that during routine surveillance near Chhungte village, located below the bordering Champhai town, a key transit point close to the international border with Myanmar, the drugs were seized.

According to officials, a suspicious car was intercepted by police personnel. While the police were checking the vehicle, a scooter sped past the spot, drawing immediate attention and prompting a hot pursuit. Sensing trouble, the riders of the scooter abandoned the two-wheeler nearby and fled on foot.

However, police personnel chased the suspects and managed to apprehend all three drug peddlers, including the two Myanmar nationals.

The arrested persons were identified as Lalhriathlua (26), a resident of Vaphai in Champhai district of Mizoram, and Kaplianmanga (45) and Lalnunzira (21), both residents of Tlangkawi in Chin State of Myanmar.

Mizoram Police described the seizure as a major breakthrough in the district's ongoing drive against narcotics trafficking, which has been a persistent challenge in the border areas of eastern Mizoram.

Cases have been registered at Champhai Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Officials said further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages of the contraband consignment, including the source of supply and the intended distribution network.

Methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. The drug, often referred to as the "crazy drug", is banned in India.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long unfenced international border with Myanmar and a 318-km-long porous mountainous border with Bangladesh, making the state particularly vulnerable to cross-border smuggling.

Myanmar's Chin State is considered a major hub for the smuggling of narcotics, exotic wildlife, foreign-made cigarettes, Myanmar areca nuts (betel nuts) and other contraband through six districts of Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.