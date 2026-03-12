Drunk Man Kills Wife, Daughter-In-Law And Granddaughter With Hammer In Odisha

A shocking incident of domestic violence was reported from Odisha’s Deogarh district where an elderly man allegedly killed three members of his family with a hammer following a prolonged domestic dispute, police said.

The accused, identified as Ramesh, allegedly attacked his wife, daughter-in-law and young granddaughter late on Wednesday night inside their home. Police suspect he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the attack.

According to officials, the victims were bludgeoned to death with a hammer during the violent assault. After committing the crime, the accused reportedly fled the scene.

The gruesome incident came to light when Ramesh’s son returned home and discovered the bodies of the three victims. Shocked by the scene, he immediately alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation. Initial findings suggest the attack may have been triggered by a long-running domestic dispute within the family.

“The incident occurred around 11 pm. A family dispute appears to be the primary reason behind the killings. A complaint has been filed by a family member and an investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

Authorities have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the accused, who remains absconding. A forensic team is also expected to examine the crime scene and collect evidence.

Police said they are questioning neighbours and villagers in an attempt to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the triple murder. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.