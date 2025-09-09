Dussehra invite to Banu Mushtaq: Karnataka BJP workers detained ahead of 'Mysuru Chalo' protest

Mysuru: Several BJP leaders and Hindu activists were detained on Tuesday as they gathered for the "Mysuru Chalo" procession to protest the Congress-led government's invitation to Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq for inaugurating the Dussehra festivities.

Women BJP workers and activists, including former BJP MP Pratap Simha and MLA T.S. Srivatsa, were detained and transported to an undisclosed location.

The police overpowered the protestors when they tried to argue and forcibly detained them.

The police also barricaded the entrance to Chamundeshwari Hills. Hundreds of policemen were deployed at the site.

Meanwhile, the members of Dalita Mahasabha, who assembled at the site to support the selection of Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dusshera, were also taken into custody.

Speaking to reporters, former BJP MP Pratap Simha stated, "Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq is speaking like a Taliban militant. Her video has revealed her true colours. Even after her video was exposed, she has shown no remorse or apology toward the Kannada people. We have approached the court seeking a stay on Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dussehra festivities. The Hindu Jagarana Vedike has organised this protest and rally in this regard."

"But the government is detaining everyone who tries to stage a protest. The police had chased the protestors and detained them. The Siddaramaiah-led government is behaving like a Taliban regime, and there should be no doubts about it. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a law graduate. He must know that staging a protest is our right and is also guaranteed by the Constitution. Banu Mushtaq has insulted the sentiments of Kannada people by speaking ill about the Kannada flag and Goddess Bhuvaneshwari," Pratap Simha added.

He further stated, "If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wishes, let him invite Banu Mushtaq to his son's wedding and felicitate her. The Dussehra festival is all about worshipping Goddess Chamundeshwari. If CM Siddaramaiah had called Banu Mushtaq and asked her to apologise for her controversial statements on Hindu gods and the Kannada flag, this situation wouldn't have arisen."

He slammed Siddaramaiah for "preferring people who insult the Kannada language and Hindu sentiments".