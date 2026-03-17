EAM Jaishankar, EU leaders discuss 'enormous economic potential' under FTA

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar concluded a productive visit to Brussels, where he held talks with leaders and foreign ministers from the European Union (EU) and discussed "enormous economic potential" under the recently signed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to advance cooperation across trade, technology, security, and connectivity.

Taking to social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar announced details of the meeting, stating that he met members of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and held discussions with senior European leaders, including Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

“Concluded a productive visit to Brussels, meeting with the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, calling on EU Council President Antonio Costa and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and holding talks with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas. Also met EU counterparts and held separate bilateral discussions with many,” Jaishankar wrote in a post.

The External Affairs Minister highlighted that the finalisation of the FTA would mark a major milestone in bilateral relations, adding that it represents a turning point in India-EU ties.

“The finalisation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) represents a turning point in India-EU ties. It will not only unlock its enormous economic potential but also express the strategic nature of our engagement,” he said.

To realise the gains of the FTA on the ground, he further stated that both sides should proactively assist each other in practical activities, including trade and investment promotion.

EAM Jaishankar noted, “The Trade and Technology Council (TTC) can be upgraded and repurposed to facilitate collaboration in critical and cutting-edge technologies.”

He also emphasised that de-risking supply chains and enhancing resilience are shared objectives, adding that the FTA will encourage "deeper business linkages" to that end.

Highlighting the importance of talent mobility, he said, “Mobility of skills and talent flows are very important. The establishment of the Legal Gateway Office in India is noteworthy.” He added that both sides have a common interest in promoting Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India.

EAM Jaishankar also stated that both sides will further the security cooperation by taking the Security and Defence Partnership forward, and mentioned that efforts will be made to conclude the Security of Information Agreement early.

“Connectivity is also prominent in our agenda. We will work together to give practical shape to IMEC and other such initiatives,” he said.

He further noted that as multilateralism comes under stress, India and the EU will strive to strengthen their institutions and practices.

“Our Strategic Partnership will be carried out through close and regular consultations at the leadership level. Domain-specific mechanisms will support those efforts,” EAM Jaishankar added.

“In a multipolar and uncertain world, the India-EU partnership will act as a factor of stability and resilience,” he said.