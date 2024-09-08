Live
- Kesineni Sivanath elected as President of ACA, announces donation to flood victims
- Swift response by Indian Army to Budameru Canal Breaches
- Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft arrives in Darwin for multinational maritime exercise
- Green energy push: Gujarat to install solar rooftop systems on govt buildings
- McCullum can make Buttler enjoy white-ball cricket a bit more: Moeen Ali
- Alert passerby, 108 ambulance rescue newborn abandoned in garbage bin in Ahmedabad
- 'Never witnessed such grievance against any govt', Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue
- Randhir Singh becomes first Indian to be elected as Olympic Council of Asia president
- HYDRAA bulldozers in action again to save lakes in Hyderabad
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome a baby girl
Just In
EAM Jaishankar in Saudi Arabia for first India-GCC foreign ministers' meet
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday to participate in the First India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday to participate in the First India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
The EAM received a warm welcome from Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al Smari in Riyadh.
After his arrival, EAM Jaishankar took to the social media platform X and said, "Arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to take part in the First India - Gulf Cooperation Council Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Thank Abdulmajeed Al Smari, Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs for the warm reception."
During his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia (September 8-9), EAM Jaishankar is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers from GCC member countries.
"India and the GCC enjoy a deep and multifaceted relationship, in areas including political, trade & investment, energy cooperation, cultural and people–to-people ties. The GCC region has emerged as a major trading partner for India and is home to a large Indian expatriate community, numbering around 8.9 million. The Foreign Ministers meeting will be an opportunity to review and deepen institutional cooperation between India and the GCC across various sectors," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
After concluding his Riyadh visit, Jaishankar will travel to Berlin for a two-day visit starting September 10 which will be his third bilateral visit to Germany.
Both India and Germany share a robust Strategic Partnership and Germany is one of India’s prominent trading partners and among the largest Foreign Direct Investors.
On September 12, the External Affairs Minister will travel to Geneva, home to a large number of UN bodies and international organisations, for an official visit.