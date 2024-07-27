Live
- Maharashtra to be $6 tn economy by 2047, to play major role in Viksit Bharat mission: Eknath Shinde
- Bhavya Bhuvanahalli Chandre Gowda Makes a Triumphant Return in "Sundariya Suliyalli"
- Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker shines on day of near misses for India as China take first gold in shooting
- Football: Real Madrid unveil Brazilian sensation Endrick; signs six-year contract
- 1st T20I: Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against India in a fresh start for both teams
- Steel production projected to cross 300 MT by 2030 amid infra push: Centre
- Now, even Sharad Pawar frowns at MahaYuti's 'Ladki Bahin' dole scheme
- 30 killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
- Afghanistan trades goods worth over $5.2 billion in 2024
- ICICI Bank posts Rs 11,059 cr in net profit, infuses Rs 500 cr in home finance subsidiary
Just In
EAM launches special stamp in Laos representing treasures of Ramayana & Buddhism
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday launched a special stamp set in Laos representing the shared cultural treasures of Ramayana and Buddhism.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday launched a special stamp set in Laos representing the shared cultural treasures of Ramayana and Buddhism.
The stamp launch took place during Jaishankar's meeting with Laos Deputy PM and Finance Minister Saleumxay Kommasith. The stamp features images of Budhha and Lord Ram from the recently constructed temple in Ayodhya.
"A good meeting with DPM and FM Saleumxay Kommasith of Lao PDR. Thanked him for the warm hospitality. Witnessed exchange of MoUs on 10 Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) for Laos under Mekong Ganga Cooperation and cooperation in sharing successful Digital Solutions." Jaishankar posted on X.
"Launched a special stamp set celebrating our shared cultural treasures of Ramayana and Buddhism," he added.
Jaishankar is in Laos for the ongoing Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format of ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), which will conclude on Saturday.