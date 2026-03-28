Ease of business: Maha cuts permissions and power cost, says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: In a push for “Ease of Doing Business,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced significant reforms to the state’s industrial licensing process. ​

Of the 33 previously required mandatory permissions, 20 have now been shifted to a self‑certification model. ​

He assured that efforts are underway to reduce the remaining 13 permissions in the near future.​

The Chief Minister further stated that electricity rates in the state are set to decrease systematically over the next five years. ​

He made these announcements during a seminar discussing the establishment of a Bulk Drug Park and Life Sciences Hub.​

Providing a major boost to investor confidence, Fadnavis debunked projections of rising costs, noting that while electricity rates were expected to climb to Rs 15.87 per unit, government intervention will instead bring the current rate of Rs 10.88 down to Rs 9.97 per unit. ​

He claimed that by 2028-29, Maharashtra will emerge as the state with the lowest electricity rates in the country.​

To ensure a seamless environment for industries, the Maitri Portal has been empowered with comprehensive statutory authorities for single‑window clearance, transparency, and accountability.

“All permissions will now be available under one roof. Every application can be tracked in real time. Strict action will be taken against agencies that fail to provide services within the stipulated timeframe,” said the Chief Minister.​

According to Fadnavis, the state is prioritising green and sustainable infrastructure. Plans include establishing Common Effluent Treatment Plants and integrating circular economy principles to help industries transition to eco‑friendly technologies. ​

He highlighted that the government is committed to supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Incentives will not be limited to large‑scale industries but will also extend to their suppliers and vendors. ​

The goal is to create a world‑class, affordable, and competitive industrial ecosystem through Public‑Private Partnerships.​

Fadnavis reiterated the government’s firm stance on industrial growth. ​

“Our strategy is No Nonsense Business. We are determined to create a stable and transparent environment,” he noted. ​

He expressed confidence that these initiatives would make Maharashtra a global competitor, setting a benchmark for the rest of India.​​