East India’s Largest Dussehra Festival Lights Up Central Park with 60Ft Ravana Dahan and Ras Garba Night

Kolkata, The City of Joy witnessed a dazzling celebration of the eternal triumph of good over evil, as Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad & Sanmarg presented East India’s grandest Dussehra at Central Park, Salt Lake. The 13th edition of this vibrant festival featured the spectacular burning of a towering 60-feet Ravana effigy, along with 50-feet effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, before a cheering crowd of over 25,000 devotees and visitors. The celebrations offered citizens a vibrant platform to embrace Kolkata’s rich cultural spirit while upholding the timeless message of righteousness prevailing over evil.

The event was attended by Sri. Sujit Bose, Minister of State for Fire; Smt. Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor of Bidhannagar; Sri. Mukesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar; Sri. Sanjay Agarwal, President of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, Sri. Lalit Beriwala, Chairman of Trust Board of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Sri. Pradeep Todi, IPP of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Sri. Amit Poddar, Secretary of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Sri. Ashok Todi, Managing Director of Lux Cozi, Sri. Mukesh Chhabra, Indian Casting Director and Filmmaker; Smt. Payel Mukherjee, Tollywood Actress; Sri. Sandeep Bhattacharya, Tollywood actors - Payel Mukherjee and Sandeep Bhattacharya & many other eminent personalities.

Speaking to the media, Sri. Sanjay Agarwal, President of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, said, “Our mission has always been to blend devotion with community service. Through this festival, we honor the spirit of Dussehra while also using the platform to promote social initiatives, including education, healthcare, and charitable programs for the underprivileged. This is more than just a festival - it is a celebration of culture, unity, and compassion.”

















On this Occasion, Sri. Lalit Beriwala, Chairman of Trust Board of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, said, “This year’s Dussehra has once again reaffirmed our belief in the power of collective celebration. The sight of thousands of people coming together at Central Park to witness the burning of Ravana is not just a ritual, but a unifying experience that binds communities through faith and culture. Along with the symbolic burning of the towering 60-foot Ravana effigy, we showcased a spectacular fire show and an array of cultural performances that left the audience spellbound. Our aim is to make this festival bigger and more meaningful every year, and to ensure that it continues to inspire future generations with the timeless message of good triumphing over evil.”

Speaking to the media, Sri. Amit Poddar, Secretary of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, said, “The Salt Lake Dussehra has become a symbol of Kolkata’s festive spirit and cultural pride. We were delighted to welcome thousands of families and visitors who came to experience the spectacle of Ravana Dahan. With extensive safety and seating arrangements, the evening was enjoyed in a joyful, secure, and vibrant atmosphere.”

The festivities began on October 1 with the much-awaited Ras Garba & Dandiya Night at the Vidhan Nagar Mela Ground, Central Park, bringing together participants to celebrate through traditional Garba and Dandiya dance forms. This lively prelude set the tone for the Dussehra celebrations, fostering an atmosphere of joy, unity, and cultural pride.

About Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad:

Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad is an organisation dedicated to improve the quality of life of the underprivileged section of the society. We are taking facilities like education, health and associated services to them through different activities like school, charitable dispensary, blood donation camp, book distribution program, marriage hall etc.