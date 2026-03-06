EC meets political parties in Kochi ahead of Kerala polls

Kochi: The Election Commission held a crucial meeting with recognised national and state political parties here on Friday as part of preparations for the upcoming elections in Kerala, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assuring that the poll process would remain free, fair and transparent.

The meeting was attended by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, along with senior officials of the Commission, who interacted with representatives of major political parties to review poll preparedness and hear their concerns.

According to officials, most political parties appreciated the Commission for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.

Several parties also commended the efforts of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who played a key role in updating the voter lists.

Addressing the representatives, the Chief Election Commissioner reiterated that the revision of electoral rolls had been carried out in a transparent manner.

He said Forms 6, 7 and 8 could still be submitted for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the electoral rolls.

Appeals regarding the voter list can also be filed before the District Magistrate or the Chief Electoral Officer as provided under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, he added.

During the interaction, several political parties urged the Commission to take stringent steps to curb the use of money power and distribution of liquor and freebies during elections.

Some parties also suggested that local festivals and events in Kerala be taken into account while finalising the polling schedule.

Responding to the concerns, the Chief Election Commissioner assured the parties that elections would be conducted strictly in accordance with the law while ensuring impartiality and transparency.

He also encouraged political parties to make use of the cVIGIL component of the Commission’s ECINET platform to report any violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the election period.

The Commission also reiterated that basic facilities such as ramps, wheelchairs, and drinking water would be ensured at polling booths to enhance voter comfort and accessibility.

Gyanesh Kumar, a former IAS officer of the Kerala cadre who had held key positions including Secretary of the Public Works Department, also used the visit to Kochi to see several landmark infrastructure projects in the city with which he had been associated during his tenure in the state administration.

Calling for collective responsibility, the Chief Election Commissioner urged all political parties to ensure that elections in Kerala continue to remain a model not only for the country but for the entire world.

He also led the Voters’ Pledge for young voters near the Goshree Bridge, encouraging greater participation in the democratic process.

The EC team's visit ends on Saturday, and before this, the CEC will have an interaction with the media.