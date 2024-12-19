EC reviews preparedness for polls, meets leaders of political parties

New Delhi: The Election Commission held a meeting with representatives of political par-ties in central Delhi on Wednesday, in the run-up to the assembly polls here due early next year. BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, AAP Rajya Sa-bha MP Raghav Chaddha and party leader Jasmin Shah attended the meet-ing.

An election commission official said the meeting lasted for around half an hour and covered several topics. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi elections. In a post on X, the Election Commission mentioned, "CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gya-nesh Kumar and Dr Sandhu review poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Meeting with enforcement agencies is current-ly underway.

Earlier in the day, commission met representatives of the political parties." Sources earlier said the Election Commission will review on Wednesday the preparedness of its poll machinery in Delhi, where assembly elections are due early next year. The term of the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 23 next year and polls are to be held before that.