EC show-cause to BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday issued a show-cause notice to former high court judge and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his “improper, injudicious and undignified” remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Gangopadhyay is the fourth politician in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to have been served a notice for undignified remarks against women. BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and Congress’s Supriya Shrinate were censured by the EC after being served notices for their remarks against Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.
Randeep Surjewala of the Congress was barred from campaigning for 48 hours for his remarks against BJP’s Hema Malini. The poll panel acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia. The BJP has fielded Gangopadhyay from Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.