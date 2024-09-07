Echoes of 1991: PM Modi's role in historic Ekta Yatra and Gujarat's Ganesh Utsav

New Delhi: As the nation marks the celebration of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, an old incident dating back to 1991-92 echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pivotal role in organising the 'Ekta Yatra' for Jammu and Kashmir's full integration with the country. The same year, Gujarat celebrated Ganesh Utsav with the same theme, giving strength to the nationwide Ekta Yatra.

In a post on social media platform X, Modi Archive, which narrates the journey of the life of PM Modi through archival pictures, videos, audio recordings, letters, newspaper clips and other such content, posted about the Prime Minister's zeal and vision to stem terrorism as an ordinary worker.

The nationwide Ekta Yatra was organised under the leadership of Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi to unite people against terrorism and support Jammu & Kashmir's full integration with India.

During a time when the country was struggling under British rule and needed unity in its fight for freedom, eminent leader Lokmanya Tilak brought people together through mass Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Akin to Lokmanya Tilak's efforts for uniting people to fight against British rule through Ganesh Utsav, PM Modi aimed to inspire Ekta or unity against terrorism.

Carrying forward eminent nationalist leader Lokmanya Tilak's legacy, even as an ordinary BJP worker in 1991-92, PM Modi organised nationwide Ekta Yatra under the leadership of Murli Manohar Joshi to unite people against terrorism and support Jammu & Kashmir's full integration with India.

"The very same year, the Tricolour was unfurled in Kashmir's Lal Chowk and Gujarat celebrated Ganesh Utsav with an Ekta Yatra theme reflecting on the Yatra influence," Modi Archives posted.

"In this case, @narendramodi aimed to inspire 'Ekta' or unity against terrorism, igniting social awakening among all Indians to stand together for Kashmir, an integral part of India," it said.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, PM Modi greeted the nation on Saturday and wished that the festival brings good luck, success and prosperity to all.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared a video in which he called upon the youth to learn the qualities of leadership and organising through the Ganesh Utsav.

Invoking Lokmanya Tilak, PM Modi shared that the eminent leader, who gave the motivational mantra of Swarajya Humara Janamsiddh Adhikkar hai, changed the religious occasion of Ganesh Utsav into a festival of national awakening.

"Cannot we give a mantra from the public domain that Swaraj humara janamsiddha adhikaar hai (Swaraj is my birthright)," PM Modi asked?

"In Independent India, can't we say Swaraj humara adhikaar hai, Swaraj is our priority. Cannot we give this message from the public domain," he questioned.

The festival is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom, who is worshipped before beginning anything new.