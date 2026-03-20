ECI directs parties to get political advertisements certified by MCMC before release

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday asked political parties to get their advertisements verified and certified by its media certification wing -- the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) -- before releasing them on any electronic platform, including social media.

The directive, which comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections in four states and one union territory (UT), is seen as a move to keep a check on the spread of ‘falsified and AI-generated’ content to misguide voters.

“No political advertisements are to be released to any internet-based media/websites, including social media websites, by political parties/ candidates without pre-certification from the respective MCMC,” the ECI said in a statement.

According to the EC directive, political parties will have to get their advertisements pre-certified by the MCMC. Also, candidates have been asked to share details of their authentic social media accounts.

The poll panel has asked all registered political parties contesting candidates to apply to the MCMC for pre-certification of all political advertisements on electronic media (such as TV, Radio, AV displays at public places, e-papers, bulk SMS/voice messages), including social media, before publication.

“All registered political parties headquartered in a State/UT can apply for certification of such advertisements with the State Level MCMC. The applications must be submitted within the specified timelines,” it said.

An Appellate Committee headed by the CEO has also been constituted at the state level to entertain appeals against the decisions of District/State MCMC.

The MCMCs have been entrusted with the responsibility of keeping a strict vigil on suspected cases of paid news.

Candidates are also expected to share details of their authentic social media accounts in their affidavit at the time of filing nomination.

“According to Section 77(1) of Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, political parties should also submit a statement of expenditure incurred on campaigning through internet, including social media websites, to the ECI within 75 days of the completion of the Assembly elections,” the ECI statement also noted.

Notably, the polls are set to be held for electing new members to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, and by-elections in six states are also being held. The results will be declared on May 4.







