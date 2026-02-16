ECI team in Assam to review state’s poll preparedness

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Assam on Monday to review the state’s preparedness for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

The CEC is accompanied by Election Commissioners S.S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The three-day visit is aimed at assessing the readiness of the election machinery, reviewing logistical arrangements and strengthening coordination with the state administration ahead of the crucial polls.

Soon after their arrival in Guwahati, the ECI team began a series of engagements with senior officials of the Assam government, including top officers from the Home Department, police, district administration and election machinery.

The Commission is expected to hold detailed review meetings on key aspects such as voter list revision, law and order preparedness, deployment of security forces, polling infrastructure, and the use of technology to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

During the visit, the Commission will also interact with representatives of recognised national and state political parties. These meetings are aimed at addressing concerns raised by political stakeholders and ensuring a level playing field for all parties during the electoral process.

Officials said the ECI team will review the status of ongoing electoral reforms, including measures to enhance voter participation, curb the influence of money and muscle power, and strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms. Special focus is also expected on sensitive and vulnerable polling areas, given Assam’s diverse geography and demographic composition.

The Commission is likely to review preparedness related to remote and riverine polling stations, especially in flood-prone and border areas, to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

Discussions on the training of polling personnel and the availability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs are also on the agenda.

The 2026 Assam Assembly elections are expected to be a high-stakes political contest, making the Commission’s early review visit significant.

The ECI’s interaction with state officials and political parties is seen as part of its routine but critical exercise to ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct once elections are announced.

The ECI team is scheduled to conclude its visit after a final review meeting later this week, officials added.