ECI transfers 19 police officials in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered the transfer of 19 senior police officers in West Bengal, in the run-up to the two-phase Assembly polls next month.

The 19 policemen who were transferred included two Additional Director Generals (ADGs), the four Commissioners of Police, 12 Superintendents of Police (SPs), and a Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

As per the transfer orders, Dr Rajesh Kumar Singh will be the new ADG, South Bengal, while K. Jayaraman will be the ADG, North Bengal.

Dr Pranab Kumar is the new Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur in West Burdwan district, while Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi has been made the Commissioner of Howrah Police Commissariat in Hooghly district.

Amit Kumar Singh is the new commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissariat in the North 24 Parganas district, while Sunil Kumar Yadav has been made the Commissioner of Chandannagar in Hooghly district.

Pushpa has been made the new SP of Barasat Police District, while Jaspreet Singh has been made the new SP of Cooch Behar district.

Surya Pratap Yadav is the new SP of Birbhum, while Rakesh Singh, of the West Bengal Police Service, is the new SP of Islampur Police District.

Kumar Sunny Raj (2017 batch IPS) is the new SP of Hooghly (Rural), while Ishani Pal (2013 batch IPS) has been made the new SP of Diamond Harbour Police District.

Sachin (2013 batch IPS) is the new SP of Murshidabad Police District, and Alaknanda Bhowal (2017 batch IPS) has been made the new SP of Basirhat Police District.

Anupam Singh is the new SP of Malda, while Anshuman Saha has been appointed as the new SP of East Midnapore district.

Surinder Singh has been appointed as the new SP of Jangipur Police District, while Papiya Sultana, of the West Bengal Police Service, has been appointed as the new SP of West Midnapore district.

Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao has been appointed the new Deputy Commissioner, Central, of Kolkata Police.

The ECI on Monday removed the acting Director General of Police, Peeyush Pandey, Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, and the Director General, Law & Order, Vineet Goyal.

While Siddh Nath Gupta replaced Pandey, Ajay Kumar Nand took the place of Sarkar. Ajay Mukund Ranade succeeded Goyal.