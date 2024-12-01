Eco-friendly camps for Mahakumbh 2025, over 25,000 artisans, labourers get employment

Prayagraj: The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 was set to be a spiritual and cultural spectacle besides being a good "employment generator" for thousands of workers, from across the country.

More than 25,000 labourers, including hundreds of artisans and craftsmen, were engaged in the erection of temporary camps and infrastructure in the holy city of Prayagraj. Many of these workers were from other parts of the country including Bihar, Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

A vast number of eco-friendly camps were being set up ahead of the mega event, to accommodate the visitors.

The state government was geared up to make Prayagraj Mahakumbh - a grand and well-organised event. One of the key goals was to keep the Kumbh Mela area clean and completely devoid of polythene. And, supporting this initiative were multiple organisations setting up temporary camps.

According to Additional Kumbh Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi, over 8,000 organisations were engaged in setting up camps, which is 1.5 times more than the previous Kumbh. These organisations have also prioritised the use of eco-friendly materials like bamboo for building their camps and entry gates, ensuring that the event aligns with environmental sustainability while promoting religious and cultural values.

Mahant Ram Das of Devaraha Baba Nyas Manch, overseeing camp construction under the Shastri Bridge, emphasised that the spirit of the "kutiya culture" is best reflected in bamboo-built camps. This tradition aligns with the essence of living on the sandy banks of the Triveni with sacrifice and restraint during Mahakumbh or Magh Mela. Similarly, in the Akhara area, 32 cottages are being built in Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani, which are made of bamboo.

To meet the demand for these eco-friendly camps and gateways, over 25,000 artisans and labourers from five states, including Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh were working tirelessly.

Shambhu, an artisan from Bihar's Purnia district shared that more than 7,000 workers from four districts of his state were currently engaged in constructing bamboo huts, yajna halls, and meditation rooms.

Rajat Nishad, another craftsman, revealed that he has been tasked with building 32 bamboo cottages within 15 days, reflecting the high demand for sustainable and culturally rooted structures.

Notably, Mahakumbh 2025 is being set up over an expansive area of 4,000 hectares, divided into 25 sectors. Each sector will see over operation of over 400 organisations, thus creating employment opportunities for thousands of people.

In addition to migrant workers from other states, the event has generated significant work for locals also. Skilled artisans from areas like Daraganj, Hetapatti, Malwa Chhatnag, and Jhunsi, known for their expertise in constructing camps for the Magh Mela, are in high demand.