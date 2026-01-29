Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay the Economic Survey 2025 – 26 in Parliament on January 29, 2026. The Economic Survey is an periodic statement of the government of India that presents the profitable analysis of the Union Budget.

Consequently, Economic Survey 2026 will be tabled in Parliament moment( Januaiy 29) between 1100 AM and 1200 PM. Meanwhile, the Parliament Budget Session day 2 will be presented on February 1 (Sunday).

Traditionally, the PM Modi Economic Survey deals with India’s GDP growth trajectory, inflation and monetary policy, government’s fiscal position, external sector performance, health, education, employment and other social metrics. It also includes special chapters focusing on emerging areas of concern.

India’s real GDP is projected to grow 6.4 per cent in FY25 as per Economic Survey 2025, based on first advance estimates of national income. “Deregulation” is one of the keys to achieving “Viksit Bharat” highlighted in the Survey.

“ Affectation continued to soften Retail caption affectation eased from 5.4 per cent in FY24 to 4.9 per cent in April – December 2024, ” as a result of several measures taken by government and financial policy conduct, said the Economic Survey 2025. Gross FDI inrushes into India bounced back in FY25 and rose from$ 47.2 billion in the first eight months of FY24 to$ 55.6 billion during the same period of FY25, registering a time- on- time growth of 17.9 per cent.