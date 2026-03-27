ED attaches assets worth Rs 83 lakh in SECL corruption case

Bhopal: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal Zonal Office, has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 83.24 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The action comes in connection with a disproportionate assets case against Prabhakar Shukla, Assistant Manager (Survey) at South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Korba, Chhattisgarh, a press release said on Friday.

The investigation was initiated following an FIR registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch in Jabalpur under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The CBI later filed a charge sheet before the Special Judge for CBI cases in Jabalpur, detailing allegations of illicit enrichment.

According to the ED, Shukla acquired disproportionate assets worth Rs 83.24 lakh between March 1, 2008, and November 30, 2022.

This figure represents nearly 40 per cent of his known sources of income.

Officials revealed that the proceeds of crime were laundered through systematic cash deposits into multiple bank accounts held in the names of Shukla and his family members, including his wife and daughters.

The funds were further layered and integrated into the financial system via fixed deposits, insurance policies, investments, and the purchase of land parcels.

Investigators noted that accounts belonging to family members with no independent income were used to conceal the origin of funds, raising suspicions of deliberate attempts to mask illicit wealth.

Shukla reportedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the sources of his income.

The ED's attachment order covers both movable and immovable properties linked to the accused, effectively freezing them pending further proceedings.

Officials emphasized that the assets represent proceeds of crime generated through abuse of public office, said the press release.

This case underscores the growing scrutiny of corruption in public sector undertakings, particularly in coalfields where allegations of graft have surfaced repeatedly.

The ED’s action is part of a broader effort to clamp down on money laundering and ensure accountability among government officials.

Further investigation is underway to trace additional assets and financial transactions connected to Shukla and his associates. The ED has indicated that more revelations may follow as the probe deepens.