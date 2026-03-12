ED attaches further Anil Ambani Group properties worth Rs 581 crore

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached another lot of properties, worth more than Rs 581 crore, of Anil Ambani group companies Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

An order was issued on March 11 to attach land parcels in Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The properties worth Rs 581.65 crore belong to the RHFL and the RCFL, the agency said.

"The attachment follows search operations conducted on March 6 in the case against Reliance Power Limited under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)," the statement said.

The investigation is based on a CBI FIR filed against RCFL and RHFL following complaints lodged by Yes Bank, Union Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra.

It found that the two companies raised public funds from multiple banks and financial institutions, and more than Rs 11,000 crore of these funds turned into non-performing assets, the ED said.

The ED had earlier attached properties worth over Rs 15,729 crore in the bank fraud cases of RCFL, RHFL, and RCOM. The cumulative Reliance Anil Ambani Group attachment has reached Rs 16,310 crore, the statement said.

Further, during the course of search operations under PMLA and FEMA, assets amounting to Rs 2.48 crore in the form of fixed deposits/mutual funds/cash were seized. The ED has also seized balances in 13 bank accounts of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-INFRA) to the tune of Rs 77.86 crore under Section 37A of FEMA, the statement said.

ED investigation revealed that public funds raised by RHFL and RCFL were diverted to various Reliance Group companies, such as Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Reliance Power Limited, Reliance Communications Limited, Reliance Capital Limited, etc. Public funds were diverted by routing them through a large number of shell entities controlled and managed by the Reliance Anil Ambani Group. These dummy entities had negligible financial strength and no business operations. The investigation has revealed mala fide intent on the part of the group promoters and key persons.

The ED has unearthed the modus operandi for siphoning off public funds by various entities and group constituents. The assets have been attached as representing the value of the Proceeds of Crime, the statement said.

Further investigation is in progress, the statement added.



