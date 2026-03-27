ED attaches Rs 2.21cr assets of 3 accused in Tripura money laundering case

New Delhi/Agartala: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth approximately Rs 2.21 crore belonging to three accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The assets were allegedly accumulated through large-scale ganja (cannabis) trafficking in Tripura.

According to sources in the central probe agency, the illegally generated proceeds were laundered through multiple bank accounts and other channels.

The ED’s Agartala Sub-Zonal Office identified the accused as Bishu Kumar Tripura, Kamini Debbarma, and Bikash Debbarma.

The attached assets are believed to be derived from organised ganja trafficking operations across the state and beyond.

The investigation under the PMLA was initiated based on multiple FIRs registered by Tripura Police against Bishu Kumar Tripura and his associates, an official statement said.

These include an FIR registered at Melaghar Police Station involving the seizure of 243 kg of dry ganja, and another at Bishalgarh Police Station involving the seizure of 3,390 kg of dry ganja.

Both cases pertain to Sepahijala district. Based on these FIRs, the ED registered a case under the PMLA and conducted searches at various locations, including the residence of Bishu Kumar Tripura.

During the search, officials recovered 66 kg of cannabis from his house, leading to the registration of a separate FIR at Melaghar Police Station.

The predicate offences fall under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), and the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The ED investigation revealed that Bishu Kumar Tripura and Kamini Debbarma were partners in an organised illegal ganja trafficking network.

The contraband was sourced from Sepahijala district and transported to states including West Bengal, Bihar, and others for distribution.

The proceeds of crime were largely received in cash through hawala or hundi channels. These funds were subsequently deposited into bank accounts held by the accused and their family members.

The money was then invested in immovable properties, vehicles, a brickfield business, and a flat in Kolkata.

To legitimise the illicit income, the accused allegedly prepared fabricated balance sheets showing false income and expenditure figures to project the proceeds as lawful business earnings.

Bikash Debbarma, an associate of the main accused, is alleged to have knowingly allowed his bank accounts to be used for routing and receiving proceeds of crime on their instructions.

His role facilitated the movement and laundering of tainted funds, including cross-border transactions. Further investigation in the case is currently underway.



