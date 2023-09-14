ED attaches Rs 6.47 crore in Keepsharer app scam case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Rs 6.47 crores, including Rs. 71.3 lakh in the form of cryptocurrency, in a case of fraud through the Chinese mobile application Keepsharer.

ED said that the accused were offering Rs 20 in exchange for liking celebrity videos through this application.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by South CEN Police Station, Bengaluru City, in a matter related to part-time job fraud.

The central investigating agency said that gullible youths were cheated by certain Chinese individuals through the mobile app called Keepsharer, who promised them part-time jobs and collected money from them.

It said that these Chinese individuals formed companies in India and recruited many Indians as directors, translators, HR managers, and telecallers.

"The app Keepsharer offered part-time job opportunities to the youths. This app was linked to an investment app. They collected money from the public in the name of investment through this app. The youths were given the task of liking the videos of celebrities and uploading them on social media. Upon completion of the task, Rs. 20 per video was credited to the Keepsharer wallet. Later on, they removed the app from the Play Store," and ED official said.

The official said that the attached amount pertains to six companies, namely Toningworld International Private Limited, Ansol Technology Private Limited, Redraccoon Services India Private Limited, Energico Digital Private Limited, Bridge Tera Technologies Private Limited, Ashenfallous Technologies Private Limited, and nine individuals.

The money collected through the scam was routed from the bank accounts of these companies/individuals and then converted into cryptocurrency and transferred to China-based cryptocurrency exchanges.

Earlier, the ED had conducted search operations on the 12 entities involved in this case and seized Rs 5.85 crore so far under section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED said that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.